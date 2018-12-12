New year jazz gig for Garvagh community

The upper room of Garvagh’s Community Building will host an evening of world-class jazz in a very special one-off event in the new year.

Jazz drummer David Lyttle, described this year by the Independent as ‘the best in jazz coming out of Ireland today’ will be performing alongside two rising stars from Northern Ireland, guitarist Joseph Leighton and Jack Kelly on double bass.

The event, at 7.30pm on Friday, January 18, is part of a tour to rural communities and unusual venues around Ireland, and is presented in association with Live Music Now, with support from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

David is on a mission to bring jazz to people and places who don’t usually get the chance to hear great music and has brought this tour to the likes of Rathlin Island, Inisbofin and Tory.

The tour is inspired by his experience in the USA last year, when he travelled from L.A. to New York in a Cadillac DeVille, performing for unusual audiences from cowboys to UFO tourists in a month-long tour.

He is the only Northern Irish musician to be nominated for a MOBO Award and Urban Music Awards. Recently he was the British Council’s Musician in Residence in East China, making three trips with his solo drums show.

Tickets £5 (including refreshment) and can be bought in advance from Garvagh Community Building by phoning 02829557325 or emailing administrator@gadda.co.uk.