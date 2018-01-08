NI first as Magilligan prisoners take part in parkrun

Prisoners at Magilligan have become the first in Northern Ireland to take part in a parkrun event.

The prisoners were joined by prison staff in the first of their weekly parkrun events on Saturday as part of a pioneering initiative between parkrun UK and Magilligan Prison.

Coleraine FC manager Oran Kearney (centre) starts the Magilligan Prison park run on Saturday along with Colin Rice, run organiser, and Gary Milling, governor, Magilligan Prison

Parkrun UK is a non-profit making organisation which supports communities to co-ordinate free, volunteer-led 5k and 2k events for walkers and runners.

The Magilligan event, or Lower Drummans parkrun, takes place within the confines of the prison perimeter each Saturday and will see prisoners and staff involved as walkers, runners and volunteer organisers.

Colin Rice, senior gym instructor at Magilligan, said: “I heard about a prison in England doing a parkrun and looked into the idea for one at Magilligan.

“The prisoners were up for it as well as staff, and with the support of parkrun UK we arranged our first event for Saturday.”

He added: “I want to get more men involved who don’t really engage with the gym to encourage a healthier lifestyle. I believe a parkrun is ideal for this as it is available to all, no matter what fitness level.”

Gary Milling, Magilligan Prison governor, said: “Rehabilitation is truly at the heart of all we do at Magilligan prison and parkrun is a really good fit with this. The parkrun presents a good opportunity to help those not yet engaged with health and fitness activities to change their habits and, hopefully, to continue with a focus on a healthy lifestyle when they return to their communities.”

Parkrun’s country manager in Northern Ireland, Matt Shields, said: “We are delighted to support the first prison parkrun in Northern Ireland. We believe prisoners have a lot to gain from parkrun, not only because of the obvious benefits of physical activity and volunteering, but also because of the ties it will foster with their families on the outside.

“They can share experiences by taking part in parkruns simultaneously, meaning families can share results weekly and compare improvement and feel part of a common activity.”