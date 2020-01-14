NI Water tackling blockages in Causeway Coast and Glens Council

NI Water is starting the New Year by taking on blockages and ‘flushing’ out the worst offenders in Northern Ireland.

The company has identified the top 20 blockage ‘hotspots’ and how much they cost. Overall, these areas have seen over 20,000 blockages in the last two years costing the company approximately £5,000,000!

NI Water’s Angela Halpenny, Head of Environmental Regulation explained: “NI Water fights a daily battle with blocked sewers and this time we are ‘flushing’ out the worst offenders in a bid to reduce blockages. The main cause of blocked sewers and out of sewer flooding is the flushing of inappropriate items such as baby wipes, cotton buds and sanitary products. This means they are completely avoidable if everyone would adopt a simple habit of binning everything other than the 3P’s, pee, poo and paper.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Sean Bateson added his support to the campaign. Coleraine had 650 blockages including fatbergs, and cotton buds while Portrush had 160 and Portstewart 150.