Nominations for local actors

Musical theatre groups in the north west are celebrating after receiving nominations in the amateur drama world’s version of the Oscars.

NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) revealed the nominees who will go forward to an awards ceremony in Hereford in June.

Londonderry Musical Society’s production of All Shook Up received a nomination for Best Stage Management and Technical.

Portrush Music Society’s production of Hello Dolly saw leading lady Elaine Macauley nominated for Best Individual Performance in Musical Theatre and Best Stage Management and Technical.

Ballywillan Drama Group’s production of My Fair Lady received a Best Individual Performance nomination for Katie Patton who played Eliza Doolittle while the Group’s youth production of Les Miserables received a nomination for Best Youth Performance for Carly Weir who played Cosette.

As well as celebrating their success, all the groups are currently busy rehearsing for forthcoming shows - LMS opens with Guys and Dolls in the Millennium Forum on March 6 while Portrush Music Society is staging a concert version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat on March 29 and 30 in Portstewart Presbyterian Church Hall before presenting Sr Act the Musical in the Riverside Theatre in September.

Meanwhile Ballywillan Drama Group is in rehearsal for Little Shop of Horrors which is coming to the Riverside Theatre in April.