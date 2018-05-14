Norman celebrates history with Mayor

Norman Irwin knows more than most about the passing of time.

The 99-year-old will celebrate his 100th birthday later this year and his life experiences provide a fascinating insight into the history of days-gone-by.

Norman enjoyed a visit to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s civic headquarters where he took great pride in showcasing his engineering past to the Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird OBE.

Norman brought with him a clock which was purchased in the 1940s as an early time check system for the hundreds of workers employed at Benger’s (later Pickering’s) in Coleraine. The clock was used at the site until the mid 1970’s when it was replaced by an electric alternative.

The clock is now set to go on display in Garvagh Museum where members of the public will have the opportunity to view it for themselves.

Norman was employed at Pickering’s as the factory’s Engineering Manager, where he was responsible for ensuring that the clocks were always accurate and on time. He also installed some of the most advanced equipment in the milk processing sector and was highly regarded within Heinz for his sector knowledge and engineering expertise.

With a keen interest in history, Norman hopes that by bringing the clock to the attention of the public, it will inspire others with objects of local interest to take action before the items and the stories behind them are lost forever.