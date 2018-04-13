North West 200 week will be ‘the best ever’

A bumper week of events has been put together as part of this year’s North West 200 race festival.

Race week runs from May 12th – May 20th and this year’s festival looks set to be better than ever, with a new exhibition showcasing 90 years of motorcycles opening for the first time in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

An impressive line-up of vintage and classic bikes will be set against a backdrop of motorcycling-themed vintage photographs taken around Limavady through the years.

This will be complemented by a new NW200 People and Places exhibition in Ballymoney Museum, which showcases a rich selection of photographs from the archives of local newspapers, the Chronicle and Constitution, dating back to the late 80’s.

Looking ahead to Race Week, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “As the largest outdoor sporting attraction in Ireland, the North West 200 offers a unique blend of road racing action and a festival atmosphere set against the region’s stunning scenery. As an event partner, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council works closely with race organisers to create an exciting Race Week Festival programme filled with high octane spectacles and exhibitions which celebrate the Borough’s rich motor racing heritage.”

East Strand car park in Portrush will be transformed into a stunt arena on Wednesday 16th May for the Family Motor Fest which promises an evening of free exciting entertainment for all ages to enjoy from 6.30pm.

Meet The Riders returns to Coleraine town centre on Friday 18th with a chat-show style event hosted by Adrian Logan featuring some of the sport’s biggest names. There will be lots of opportunities for photographs and autographs during the free event between 2pm-4pm.

Later that evening, local band Cellar Door will take to the stage at the Crescent in Portstewart at 8.30pm for a free outdoor concert which will end with a spectacular fireworks display at 10.30pm.

In the main paddock marquee, highlights include;

Monday 14th May John McGuinness £5 per person - tickets will be available from the ticket office situated in the Trade Village during opening hours - http://www.northwest200.org/ticket-office-opening-hours/

Tuesday 15th May - Miss NW200 in association with ACA Models - £5 per person on entry followed by music Brian Giffen & The Untouchables.

Wednesday 16th May - Steve Parrish MAD Tour £12 each Tickets should be purchased via ticket source https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/boxoffice/select/RLXVBJBGMZBz

Friday 18th May - An Evening with past winners - £5 per person available at the Ticket Office and the not-to-be-missed wrap party with live music from Wayne & The All Stars.

“The Race week festival has something for everyone and there will be a huge welcome from the organisers of the North West 200 for all those who attend any of the events.” NW200 Event Director, Mervyn Whyte said.

“Having the chance to meet the stars of the North West 200 in Coleraine town centre during Friday of race week has become one of the highlights of the year. There are a host of other activities around the paddock area where everyone will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the stars and be part of our unique Race Week Festival.”