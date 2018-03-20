NOSTALGIA: Down memory lane with the Times

Take a wander down memory lane with the Times...

Here we look at some photos from our archives.

The new Mayor of Coleraine in June 1993, David McClarty, welcoming Northern Ireland and Manchester United footballer Norman Whiteside to Coleraine Football Club's gala dinner at the Cloonavin. Also included is UTV sports reporter, Mark Robson, who was one of the guest speakers.

Do you recognise anyone?

Coleraine Council director of Leisure Services Ian Lee and Cllr Jim Watt pictured at Coleraine Football Club's gala dinner in June 1993.

St Malachy's Primary School football team, winners of the Mullan Cup in June 1993.

Coleraine FC manager Billy Sinclair pictured in June 1993 welcoming Morton duo John Dickson and Michael Kerr for talks.

Don McLenaghan keeping cool during the Renault 5 Fun Run in Coleraine in June 1993.

The under 12 Choral Speech Choir of Hezlett Primary School with Mrs E Couples and Mr Thompson (principal).

The Hezlett Primary School badminton team who won the Coleraine and District Championships in June 1993. Included is Mr Thompson (principal).

David Lamrock and Ian Atkins pictured in the Times in June 1993 with their video 'Rathlin Connections', the story of the electrification of Rathlin Island.