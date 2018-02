We all love taking a wander down memory lane...

Take a look at these photos from the archives of the Coleraine Times and see if you recognise anyone?

Coleraine Girls' Secondary School modern language certificate recipients pictured in May 1993. Also included are teacher Mrs H Gault and principal Mr McKimm.

If you have any interesting old photos you’d like to share with us, just email them to news@colerainetimes.co.uk

Staff at McCandless's in Coleraine in May 1993 as they joined over 400 of Tyrone Crystal's province-wide retailers for the company's annual barbecue. Back - Neill Devine of Tyrone Crystal, Roberta McLoughlin, Deone Smith, James Dobbin, Maureen Dobbin and Marjorie McIlfatrick. Front - Leslie McClean, Elizabeth Gault and Linda McAllister.

Some of the youngsters at the newly formed playgroup at the University of Ulster in May 1993.

Members of Macosquin Community Association junior youth club in May 1993 who took part in a sponsored walk and wheelchair push to raise funds for the Community House.