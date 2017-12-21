NRC Stepping Stone to Success for Coleraine Student

Having successfully completed Level 2 and 3 Diplomas in Construction and the Built Environment, Coleraine student Nathan Bradley from Coleraine this week was awarded a Foundation Degree in Building Technology and Management at Northern Regional College’s graduation ceremonies in Ballymena.

Nathan, who is a former pupil of Coleraine College, is now doing a Building Surveying degree at Ulster University.

Foundation degree course director, Pat Condren said Nathan had shown an exceptional attitude to his work, applying himself diligently throughout his time at the College.

“Nathan’s graduation today is the culmination of all this effort and a testimony to how he applied himself and worked hard at College.”

Pat continued: “During the course, Nathan excelled during his work placement with Richard Millen Architects. He was involved in some very interesting projects during the placement and this allowed him to develop his professional and interpersonal skills.

“Nathan’s progression through Levels 2 and 3 gave him the confidence to apply for the Foundation degree and we wish him the very best as he works towards completing his degree at university.”