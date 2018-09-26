NRC Welding Academy launch

Ballymoney companies Terex and McAuley Engineering are collaborating with Northern Regional College to offer ten trainees the opportunity to become skilled in welding.

The seven week pre-employment Skills Academy, supported by the Department for the Economy’s Assured Skills programme, will be delivered by Northern Regional College at its Farm Lodge Ballymena campus.

After five weeks of college training, participants will then undertake a two-week placement at either Terex or McAuley Engineering.

Launching this latest Welding Academy, Ann Williamson, Head of Employer Skills at DfE, said: “This pre-employment Skills Academy will provide participants with the skills they need to become a welder while also giving them valuable experience in the workplace, allowing them to gain a real insight into the role.

“The engineering sector is hugely important to the local economy. This Academy will help improve the skills of our workforce and provide employment opportunities in the local community while ensuring that companies have access to the talent they need.”

Academy participants will receive a weekly training allowance of £150. Upon successful completion of the Academy training and company placement, trainees will be interviewed for a position with one of the companies.

www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/assured-skills-training-programme