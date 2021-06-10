NRC’s Carers Federation Quality Standard

Stephen McCartney

Head of Student Services, Stephen McCartney, the College’s designated carers lead, said the accreditation is recognition of the important contribution that carers make to society.

“Over 13.6% of our student body are caring for a dependent and, while we have a good support network in place for all our students, we realise that student carers will sometimes need additional support or guidance, or even just a listening ear.

“The Student Support team works closely with curriculum and department teams to provide linked up support for student carers who will have a tailored Student Support Plan, which is reviewed regularly throughout the year. The Student Support team plays an important role liaising and networking with other staff members so that student carers do not have to keep repeating their circumstances,” he said.

Stephen added: “Caring can impact on all aspects of a student’s life, from relationships and health to finances and work. We understand that carers face challenging circumstances, particularly over the past year, and it is important that can identify student carers and proactively support them.”