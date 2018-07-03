Nursing heroes honoured at awards

The awards keep coming to people in the Causeway Coast and Glens area!

A number of local nurses have won awards at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Awards 2018 held in the Culloden Hotel, Holywood

This follows our own awards ceremony, which this newspaper covered last week, which attracted a huge response from the local public.

In the RCN event, Donna McConnell, from Portstewart, won the Nursing Research Award, sponsored by Ulster University. Donna was nominated for her research exploring person-centred practice within the Emergency Department.

Bernie Carlin, from Portstewart, won the Public Health Award, sponsored by the Public Health Agency and Health and Social Care Board. Bernie works as part of the Northern Trust’s family nurse partnership team, based in Ballymena.

This is an early intervention programme for teenage mothers undergoing a first pregnancy.

Mary Kane, from Ballycastle, was joint winner (alongside Anne Philips from the South Eastern Trust) in the Patient’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Patient and Client Council. Mary is based at Causeway Hospital.

Kathy Goumas, Head of Addiction Service in the Northern Trust, was runner-up in the Inspirational Achievement in Addiction Services Award, sponsored by Addiction NI.

Jackie Kearns, from Dunloy, was commended in the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award. Based at Antrim Area Hospital, Jackie was nominated for her success in improving patient experience and clinical outcomes through a new approach to the care of patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Her nominator describes Jackie as an ambassador for the nursing profession, referring to her passion for improving patient care and willingness to challenge traditional clinical practice.

And Jillian Scott, from Limavady, was awarded runner-up in the Learning Disability Award, sponsored by Priory Adult Care. Jillian is a health facilitator in the Northern Trust, caring for adults with a learning disability who have type 2 diabetes.

As the only learning disability nurse in Northern Ireland who also holds a specialist diabetes nursing qualification, Jillian is passionate about promoting self-management.

Jillian’s nominator describes her as “a true inspiration to her colleagues, embracing person-centred values and seeing everyone as individuals”. The judging panel commended Jillian’s determination to improve the quality of life for people with a learning disability.