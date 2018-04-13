NW200 Racing Through the Years exhibition opens in Limavady

A new exhibition celebrating the fantastic history of the North West 200 has opened in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

Enthusiasts visiting ‘NW200 Racing Through the Years’ can expect a rich collection of photographs and race memorabilia providing a personal and exciting insight into the world renowned competition.

Famous riders, spectators, great victories and many memorable moments will be captured in the display - you may even spot a few familiar faces!

These fantastic attractions are on loan thanks to Stephen Davison, Clifford Mc Lean, Victor Freeman and Libraries NI.

The exhibition is open until Wednesday, June 23, Monday to Saturday, 9.30am– 5pm.

Alongside this, a new exhibition showcasing ‘90 Years of Motorcycles in Limavady’ will also be on display at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre as part of the NW200 Race Week Festival.

Featuring an impressive display of vintage motorcycles and memorabilia, with a backdrop of motorcycling photographs it is another must see for all fans. The exhibition, organised by Ian Foster, will run from Saturday, May 12 until Sunday, May 20.

All exhibitions are free and for more information, please download the Museum Service ‘What’s on’ brochure below or telephone 028 2766 0230.