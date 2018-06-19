NWRC’s end of year Art Exhibition success Foundation Art and Design student Olivia Campbell, Portrush displays her textile work at North West Regional College's annual end of year Art Show at Limavady Campus. Pictures from the end of year Art Exhibition at NWRC’s Limavady Campus which features a number of students from Coleraine, Limavady, Portrush, Ballymoney, Aghadowey, Garvagh, Loughguille and Ballykelly. Do you recognize anyone? Year 1 Diploma student Lauren McConachie, Coleraine with her 'Animal in Me' Fine Art Collection, which is on display at NWRC's Limavady Campus, pictured with Lecturer Emma Dickson. More pictures on our Facebook site. Foundation Art and Design student Kerri Steele, Ballymoney with her work at North West Regional College's End of Year show at Limavady Campus.