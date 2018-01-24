Officer struck on face during prison food dispute

A jail bust-up between two inmates over food portions saw a prison officer who attempted to intervene getting punched in the face, a court has heard.

Rodney James Bonnes (33), whose address was given as Magilligan Prison but who has previously lived in Londonderry, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from the jail.

He admitted a charge of common assault relating to an incident in May last year.

A prosecutor said a prison officer was on duty when a fight broke out between two inmates and when the officer intervened he was punched in the face by Bonnes.

The prosecutor said the officer accepted the defendant did not intentionally struck him but “it simply happened when he was trying to split up a fight”.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said Bonnes was working at the prison servery and there was a “dispute with another inmate about portions of food”.

The lawyer said his client claimed to have been subjected to “sectarian abuse” during the incident and when he attempted to strike the other prisoner the prison officer “inadvertently got in the way”.

The court was told the defendant was due for release on his current sentence in June this year.

For the assault, District Judge Liam McNally imposed a three months jail term and ordered that the defendant pays £200 compensation to the prison officer.