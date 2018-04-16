Online petition calls for Harry Gregg to be knighted

Almost 10,000 people have so far signed an online petition for the former Manchester United goalkeeper and Munich air disaster hero Harry Gregg to be recognised with a knighthood.

Mr Gregg, who is from Coleraine, is often lauded for his efforts in rescuing four people from the wreckage of the Munich crash in 1958 at the age of 25.

The crash claimed the lives of 20 of the 44 people on board, but thanks to the efforts of Mr Gregg amongst the survivors were Verena Lukic and her baby Vesna, and team-mates Bobby Charlton and Dennis Viollet.

The petition on the website change.org was started by Jason Peters.

Mr Peters wrote: “I think Harry should not only get a knighthood just for what he done in Munich but also his contribution for grassroots football and also our youth of today.”