Open Day at newly formed St Conor’s College Kilrea site

Saint Conor’s College welcomed prospective Year 8 students to its Kilrea site on January 20 - the school is the fusion of two colleges, St. Mary’s, Clady and St. Paul’s, Kilrea.

As an amalgamated college, it will offer unrivalled education, combining a wealth of experience, highly commended teaching and learning and outstanding pastoral care.

Musicians welcoming the arrival of the pupils and their parents in the foyer

The school aims to have a strong focus on academic achievement, allowing each and every pupil to achieve their full potential in a supportive and challenging environment. It will continue to enjoy the outstanding GCSE and A-Level success it has been renowned for in the past.

Pupils enjoying some creative art.

Some primary school girls trying out their camogie skills.

Declan Oliver helping out in the Science department.