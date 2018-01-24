Open Day at newly formed St Conor’s College Kilrea site

Saint Conor’s College welcomed prospective Year 8 students to its Kilrea site on January 20 - the school is the fusion of two colleges, St. Mary’s, Clady and St. Paul’s, Kilrea.
As an amalgamated college, it will offer unrivalled education, combining a wealth of experience, highly commended teaching and learning and outstanding pastoral care.
The school aims to have a strong focus on academic achievement, allowing each and every pupil to achieve their full potential in a supportive and challenging environment. It will continue to enjoy the outstanding GCSE and A-Level success it has been renowned for in the past.