Oran Kearney opens ‘Our Coleraine’ radio station

There’ll be a new sound in Coleraine this Christmas as a dedicated radio station for the town is now on air.

A former vacant retail unit has been transformed into the “Our Coleraine” hub which is home to a fully fitted studio, broadcasting on 105.3FM. The station is set to become a festive focal point for the town with visitors and shoppers able to see all the action behind the mics live and in person from now until Christmas Eve.

This exciting project, the latest initiative from Coleraine Business Improvement District (Coleraine BID) which is led by local businesses, was officially opened on Monday (November 27) with a visit from Coleraine FC Manager Oran Kearney.

He paid tribute to the volunteers who have given their time and skills to the project, and spoke of his pride at coming from the Coleraine area which he described as being a very special place.

The radio station will broadcast 24 hours a day up until December 24, featuring a fabulous mix of local presenters who will showcase everything which helps to make Coleraine a great place to live, work and visit.

CBID manager Jamie Hamill said: “The whole town is looking forward to hearing great things on 105.3FM as part of the countdown to Christmas in Coleraine. Local radio legends Denis McNeill and Alistair Nicholl have done a great job in training and preparing our team of presenters and they are looking forward to putting their personal stamp on things during their on-air residency.

“This is a fantastic asset for Coleraine and I want to ask everyone to tune in and give the station their full support.”

Along with music and chat, listeners can look forward to hearing from the station’s very own news team, providing a unique opportunity for media students based in the area to get real, hands-on experience in news gathering and reporting.

For more information and updates on programming visit www.ourcoleraine.co.uk< http://www.ourcoleraine.co.uk> or follow Our Coleraine on Facebook.