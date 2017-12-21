Part-Time Study Success for Kilrea Woman

Studying part-time at Northern Regional College while working with Triangle Housing Association in Ballymoney helped re-enforce the importance of education for Kilrea mother of two, Breena Hasson.

Breena was awarded a Foundation Degree in Building Technology and Management with Distinction at the College’s graduation ceremonies this week in Galgorm.

She said: “Education is the key to opening new doors and this was a golden opportunity to get a housing related qualification to help progress within my current job in the Development Department of the Housing Association. I am very fortunate to work for an organisation who promote, encourage and in this case finance, personal development so I would have been mad not to take this opportunity to work towards getting a degree.

Breena, who is originally from Rasharkin, said the course gave her a more holistic understanding of the building process and multi-faceted elements of the building sector.

“The Foundation degree added to and enhanced my knowledge and experience and has motivated me the motivation to go on and complete the degree in the future.”

As the mother of a baby daughter Cate and son, Ronan who is a student at Queen’s University, Belfast, Breena admitted that getting a good work life balance was difficult at times.

“Like any good clown though, I quickly learnt how to juggle. I was lucky to have a very supportive family and friends who kept an eye on Cate when I wasn’t able to manage her and studying at the same time. But in the main, studying as a day release student allowed me to focus on work and having support from colleagues, family, friends and a small baby with an early(ish) bedtime all helped.”

Course director, Pat Condren was fulsome in his praise of Breena and her approach to her studies.

“Breena joined the course in September 2014 and during her time at the College, her peers were able to benefit from her extensive knowledge of social housing.

He continued: “Breena maintained very high standards in the presentation of her work during the course, and even took a little time out to have a beautiful baby girl in the summer of 2016 before the start of her final year. Baby Cate was in the audience today to see her mum receive her Foundation Degree with Distinction, an award which is fully deserved.”