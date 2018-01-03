PE can boost brawn and brain, says Coleraine teacher

A Coleraine teacher believes investment in PE could be the key to enhancing pupils’ academic achievement.

Jacquie White, Deputy General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union and a former teacher at Millbank Primary, was speaking as new research claims exercise boosts brain size and improves performance.

Jacquie White

“With New Year traditionally a time for health drives, these findings from the University of Granada are especially exciting given that hundreds of Northern Ireland girls have recently taken part in a study looking at why their gender doesn’t exercise as much as boys,” she said.

“Despite a summer full of women’s sport here in Northern Ireland – the UEFA Women’s Under 19s Championship and the Women’s Rugby World Cup - and although things are starting to change slowly, there are still many barriers to girls taking part in sport.

“Now girls from Northern Ireland have helped provide information so changes can be made which will hopefully enable more of them to take part in sport and benefit as a result – maybe even improve their academic achievement. Those girls involved were among over 26,000 students surveyed in England and NI by Women in Sport, through its Girls Active programme.

“Worryingly the survey found that a quarter of those aged just 11-13 were unhappy with their body image, rising to a third by the time they’re aged 14-16. It also revealed that girls do not always see the relevance of the skills they learn in PE to their lives.

“It could be argued that the system isn’t delivering the activities girls are interested in but I think that this is only partially true, although some pupils don’t experience a wide enough range of activities until they reach secondary school.

“Children’s physical skills are hard wired by the time they are seven so introducing new skills beyond this age will prove more challenging as their cognitive ability has developed to a point where the ‘can’t do’ attitude ignites, according to a study by Sports Wales last year.

“By working together, primary and secondary schools can map the transition from KS2 to KS3 and beyond.

“Finding out which sports and activities the girls enjoy in primary school and immediately engaging them in those when they get to secondary school, will go some way to help.”