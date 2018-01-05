Pedestrian (60) injured in Coleraine collision

Police in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on Brook Street, near its junction with Mill Street, last night.

Sergeant Graham said: “It was reported that at around 7.45pm a white van was in collision with a male pedestrian.

“The 60-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics from the Northern Ireland Ambulance service, from where he was taken to hospital.

“He suffered injuries to his head and shoulder which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have information about the incident, to contact officers at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1177 of the 4/1/2018.”