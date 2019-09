The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 14.55 this afternoon following reports of an RTC at Redwood Park, Coleraine.

NIAS despatched one Emergency crew to the scene.

Air ambulance lands in a Coleraine Car Garage yard

The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient will be airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.