Closure of Ballymoney swimming pools to be discussed at special council meeting

A special meeting is to be held this week after Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council was forced to close two swimming pools due to safety concerns.

Both pools at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney were shut on September 30 after a number of tiles fell from the ceiling.

At the time, a council spokesperson told the News Letter it was taking steps to ensure the pools are reopened “as soon as possible”, and asked for the public’s “patience and understanding”.

At a meeting of the leisure and development committee on October 15, elected members agreed to a recommendation that the council approve essential repairs to the pool hall ceiling.

The proposal, put forward by UUP Councillor Richard Holmes, stated: “Works to be carried out once best value has been established with the submission of minimally three quotations and the pools re-opened at the earliest opportunity.”

The local authority will now hold a special meeting in Coleraine at 6.30pm on Thursday to consider the recommendation.

The ongoing closure of the pools has led to frustration among some customers, with many parents having paid in advance for their children to attend swimming lessons at the facility.

The News Letter asked what provisions or alternative arrangements were being made for these customers, but a spokesperson said the council would be in a better position to comment on this after Thursday’s special meeting.

Earlier this month, North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said the situation at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre “reinforces” the need for the council to carry out refurbishment of its leisure facilities across the borough.