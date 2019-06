Police in the Coleraine area say they are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 35-year-old Kevin McCollum.

Kevin was last seen in Coleraine on Friday (June 21) at approximately 10pm.

He is described as six foot two inches tall with ginger hair, blue eyes and of stocky build.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2067 21.06.19.