Crash victim Edward Montgomery was ‘devoted family man’

A Co Londonderry man who died in a road crash last week was a “devoted family man” and a “very faithful church member”, a minister has said.

Edward Montgomery, from Dunboe Gardens in Articlave, died following a two-vehicle collision on the Quilly Road outside Coleraine last Friday morning.

Two other men, including Mr Montgomery’s son Matthew, were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is understood he was leaving his son to work when the crash happened.

The 63-year-old’s funeral service is to take place in Castlerock Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, followed by interment in Downhill Burial Ground.

Rev Stanley Stewart of Castlerock Presbyterian, who will be delivering Mr Montgomery’s eulogy, said the father-of-seven had been “involved in church life to the full”.

He told the News letter: “Edward, or Eddie as he was known to most people, was very well known in the Coleraine area.

“He worked in the local Asda supermarket and was a very friendly yet unassuming, quiet, dependable man.

“He was very strong in his faith and very much a devoted family man.”

Mr Montgomery leaves behind his wife Anne and seven sons.

Rev Montgomery added: “The family are devastated, but they are a big family circle and are looking after each other very well.

“They are praying for Matthew’s recovery and he is making good progress.

“They are also very grateful to the emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, for all their efforts.”

A family notice said Mr Montgomery’s passing was “deeply regretted” and he will be “very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle”.

Police officers investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to come forward.