Dog dies after falling from from cliff top - in spite of rescue bid by Coastguard

A beloved family pet has died after falling from Ramore Head on Sunday afternoon.

The tragedy unfurled after the Boxer dog's owner contacted 999 reporting a fallen dog.

Coastguard rescue team at scene of the incident

The Coastguard, speaking on Sunday evening, said: "At midday today the Coleraine Team was tasked, along with our flank station in Ballycastle, to Ramore Head Portrush, from where multiple 999 calls had been received, reporting a fallen dog.

"Concern was also expressed for one of the owners who had climbed over rocks to reach the fallen boxer.

"Team members from Coleraine managed to reach the injured animal and to ensure that the owner was safe.

“The boxer was gently recovered to the cliff top but, sadly, was pronounced dead on arrival at the vet’s."

He added that the "unfortunate incident underlines the very important message that dogs should always be kept on a lead when being walked on cliff tops".

He added: "If your pet does happen to fall from a cliff, please do not place yourself in danger: instead, DIAL 999 and ask for the COASTGUARD. We will do the rest.”