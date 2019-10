Police are currently trying to establish the whereabouts of Martin McLarnon from Newtownabbey.

Officers say he was last spoken to today before 2pm.

Martin McLarnon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “His family are very concerned about him.

“It is believed he may be somewhere in the North Coast area. Possibly in a dark gold coloured Ford Mondeo registration FRZ1786.

“If you have information that might help us locate him, please contact 101, quoting reference number 881 22/10/19.”