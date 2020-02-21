Harry Gregg funeral told: Munich crash shaped his destiny, not his life

Manchester United greats Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are among mourners who arrived for Harry Gregg’s funeral in Coleraine.

In a eulogy, BBC Sports presenter Stephen Watson recalled Mr Gregg’s childhood, where he was the first of six children.

Denis Law and Sir Alex Ferguson arrive for the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, at St Patrick's Parsh Church, Coleraine. PA Photo.

“Harry always admired the courage and resilience of his younger brother Billy who suffered with polio, and lost the use of his legs. Harry was so proud Billy was able to set up his own business.

“Soon Harry and family moved to Windsor Avenue in Coleraine and from the moment he was old enough to walk, football was his passion. Every spare minute in his early years were spent kicking football in Victoria Park in the summer, and in the winter it was street football, with goalposts on the gable wall.”

“As a child, Mr Gregg’s footballing idol was Glasgow Celtic goalkeeper Johnny Thompson.

“Probably the reason Harry wanted a career between the sticks - even though not many know he started at left back.

“Harry also purposely flunked an exam so he didn’t have to go to grammar school as they concentrated on rugby and cricket.”

Mr Watson recalled Gregg was first signed for Manchester United.

“Soon, while at Doncaster Rovers, one of the world’s biggest football clubs came calling. Manchester United. Harry told me how he was bundled into a car, blanket put over his head and taken to a house - when he was able to open his eyes in front of him was Sir Matt Busby.

“Before Matt even had the words out “do you want to join Manchester United?”, Harry said yes! No signing on fee... still said yes!

It was for a world record fee of £23,500 - as Harry said himself it doesn’t sound like much now - and David Beckham spends more on haircuts - but he was the most expensive goalkeeper on the planet.

“Harry was proud that he was signed for United - yes for his ability - but also, as he later found out, for his character”.

In his eulogy for Gregg, Mr Watson described how being the “Hero of Munich” impacted on him, adding that while it shaped his destiny, it would not shape his life.

“The story has been well-documented - the plane carrying the United team and civilians crashed on take-off on a snowy runway in Munich.

“Of the 44 people on board, 23 people died including eight of the United team, but Harry survived and despite the captain telling him to run as the plane was about to explode, he went back selflessly into the carnage and the horror inside the burning wreckage.

“He saved many team mates, including Dennis Violet, Jackie Blanchflower, the boss Matt Busby and Bobby Charlton who would go on to captain England to the 1966 World Cup.

“Harry Gregg’s notoriety because of the Munich air crash came at a price - it cast a shadow over his life that he found difficult to dispel, but he always carried it with grace. Harry was determined that even though Munich shaped his destiny - it would not shape his life.

“Harry’s actions though, on the runway that fateful day, meant he transcended sporting greatness. He was called the Hero of Munich, but he always wanted to be remembered simply as a footballer and a coach of some repute. In his own words - ‘I’m Harry Gregg from 34 Windsor Avenue in Coleraine who played football - I was useful on some days and rubbish on others. That’s how I want to be remembered. Not for something that happened on a spur of a moment’.

“Harry Gregg. What an incredible man, and what a remarkable life. We will never forget you. We celebrate your life today,” Mr Watson concluded.

Mr Watson added that while the Munich air crash had a significant impact on Gregg, the death of his wife Mavis “was his darkest hour”.

“At the age of just 25 his wife Mavis passed away with breast cancer. Munich was extremely harrowing but it Mavis’s death that was the core of the pain that he suffered. It was his darkest hour.”

He said Gregg loved spending time with his family, and will be missed by them: “His 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren I know will miss spending time with him.”

Addressing the church, Gregg’s son John told mourners that the funeral was being held on the anniversary of Duncan Edwards’ death.

The United star died in a Munich hospital weeks after the plane crash.

Members of Edwards’ family attended the service in Coleraine.