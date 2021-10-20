At Halloween, fireworks are something we all look forward to, but for our four legged friends, they can be incredibly frightening.

Dogs hearing is very sensitive, so they can find the noise of fireworks very distressing..

To keep your dog safe this Halloween, the Dogs Trust have put together some tips on how to keep your dog calm.

Fireworks can be frightening for dogs, so it's important to keep them indoors to stay safe.

Before the Halloween fireworks kick off

The Dogs Trust have put together a list of recommendations to help keep your dogs safe during fireworks.

1. Dog proof your house and garden

If your dog is startled by the noise they may bolt, so make sure that your home and garden are secure incase your dog tries to escape.

2. Keep your dog's details updated

If your dog does bolt, it's essential to make sure your dog is wearing a collar and their microchip is up to date.

3. Walk your dog before dark

Walk your dog before it gets dark so they can go to the bathroom without being spooked.

4. Feed your dog before the fireworks

Your dog may not eat if unsettled by fireworks, it's important to feed them beforehand.

5. Make them a den

Dogs can find comfort in a hiding place, provide them a safe space where they can hide, such as under the table or behind the sofa.

Keep this area warm and maybe add a blanket with your smell and their favourite toys to this area.

How to help keep your dog calm during fireworks

There are a few ways that you can help keep your dog stay calm during fireworks, below we share a few of the Dog's Trust top tips.

1. Comfort your Dog

If your dog needs comforting, provide this and reassure them that there is nothing to be scared of by acting calm.

2. Don't leave your dog alone

If you leave your dog alone and they panic, they could injure themselves, it's best to always stay with your pet when there are fireworks outside.

3. Keep your dog busy

Try to keep your dog distracted by playing games and showing them attention, if they want to hide it's important to let them.

4. Prevent your dog from escaping

Your dog may bolt if startled, ensure that there is no way your dog to escape if panicked.

What can you do if your dog has a fear of fireworks?