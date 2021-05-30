Lisa McAlister’s fundraising day brings sunshine, smiles and memories - check out these photos from the event

Lisa, who was 30, sadly lost her life to suicide in July last year.

The mum-of-two had planned to raise money for mental health charities with her own fundraising challenge before lockdown began.

The response to the fundraising event arranged in her memory - to walk, run or cycle the 10 miles between Carnlough and Cushendall - has been incredible.

“Lisa was our only girl; she was loud, bouncy, a real character - but mental ill health was something she suffered with,” said Lisa’s mum Anne Marie, who is from Larne, ahead of the fundraiser.

“We just hope that we can raise enough money to try and make sure no other family has to go through what we have gone through.”

So far, £17,700 has been raised in Lisa’s memory.

A statement on the family’s JustGiving page says:

“We hope to make the mental health support networks more accessible to the people of the Glens. We hope to enhance people’s understanding of mental health. We hope to strengthen those charities and organisations who have supported our family so much in our hour of need.

We do not want our loss to be meaningless. We desperately want to make a difference.”

1. Taking part in the fundraising event from Carnlough to Cushendall in memory of Lisa McAlister. Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Buy photo

2. Taking part in the the Run-Walk-Cycle For Lisa organised by the McAlister family from Cushendall. Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Buy photo

3. Some of those who took part in the Carnlough to Cushendall fundraising event to raise funds for mental health awareness. Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Buy photo

4. Lisa's dad Dominic and friends pictured during the fundraising event in memory of Lisa McAlister which took place on Saturday, May 29. Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Buy photo