PICTURES: 17 images of NI legend Harry Gregg

See it here

1. #Mon Feb 17 10:16:31 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=freelance''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Harry Gregg and Rory McIlroy''[IPTC]Headline= Harry Gregg and Rory McIlroy freelance Buy a Photo

2. #Mon Feb 17 10:16:33 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=freelance''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Harry Gregg''[IPTC]Headline= Harry Gregg freelance Buy a Photo

3. #Mon Feb 17 10:16:35 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=freelance''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Harry Gregg and Pat Jennings''[IPTC]Headline= Harry Gregg and Pat Jennings freelance Buy a Photo

4. #Mon Feb 17 10:16:36 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=freelance''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Harry Gregg''[IPTC]Headline= Harry Gregg freelance Buy a Photo

View more