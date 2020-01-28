Woman escapes serious injury after horror car plunge over cliff edge - emergency services rushed to scene

A woman is understood to have escaped serious injury after her car plunged over a cliff top in a NI town on Monday night.

The incident happened at Bayhead Road, Bushfoot, Portballintrae in Co Antrim when a car plunged over the cliff edge onto the beach below.

A car hangs onto the verge after going over the cliff in Portballintrae on Monday night - pic by McAuley Multimedia

Emergency services attended the scene and rescued the female driver - who is believed to have escaped serious injury.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 8.19pm on January 27 "following reports of an collision at Bayhead Road, Bushfoot Portballintrae".

"NIAS despatched two Emergency crews and one Hazard Area Response Team to the scene," he added.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was taken from the scene."