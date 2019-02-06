Kennedys Pharmacy in Rasharkin picked up the illustrious Pharmacy Team of the Year Award in the Pharmacy in Focus award.

Judges commented that Kennedys Pharmacy implemented a forward-looking strategy based on clear objectives to develop the capacity to meet the evolving need of their community.

“They have implemented structures and adopted a team approach to deliver a broad range of imitative services. They are an impressive and worthy winner,” they said.

Patrick Kennedy said: “We’re absolutely delighted. The staff worked so hard and it’s great for both the pharmacy and for local community spirit.”

Rupert Newman, Sangers AAH said; “It is vitally important that pharmacy professionals network at events like these awards to share ideas and best practice.”