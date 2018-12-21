PICTURE GALLERY: Cross and Passion College prize day
Cross and Passion College held its prize day recently.
Principal Paul McClean presented some of the prizes along with guest speaker Eileen Burns.
Lily McCaughan (First Place in NI in GCSE Learning for Life and Work), Eimear McMullan (Choral and Dramatic Society Cup for Choir), Graice Cunningham (Credit Union Cup for Excellence in Art & Design)
Paul Canavan-McKay (Elizabeth Prout Cup for Religious Studies), Kinga Fraczkiewicz (First Trust Cup for GCSE Business Studies), Callum Butler (Causeway Cup for KS4 Health & Social Care)
Clodagh Laverty (Home Safety Schools' Cup for Home Economics), Owen McClements (Nothern Bank Cup for Computer Studies/ICT), Ceire Carton (Master Hughes Cup for Construction)
Corey Watt (Donard Cup for Spanish), Lorc�n Donnelly (Corn na Maoile for Contribution to the Promotion of the Irish Language), Owen McClements (Helena Mary Smith Cup for English)
