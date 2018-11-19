PM’s ‘heartfelt thanks’ to Ballymoney’s Pat

The Prime Minister has sent her “heartfelt thanks” to a Ballymoney woman for her years of voluntary service to the MS Society.

Theresa May hosted a special reception at Downing Street for the MS Society, celebrating the valuable contribution made by the charity’s volunteers on November 5.

The event celebrated the impact volunteers and many others have had on vital MS research and driving more, improved treatments for everyone, as well as the support they give to thousands of people living with MS today.

The Prime Minister met and personally thanked a number of volunteers, including Patricia Crossley from Ballymoney.

76-year-old Pat has been volunteering for the MS Society for over 40 years and is the Ballymoney Group’s secretary and support officer.

Prime Minister Theresa May, said: “From sponsored sky-dives to abseiling down Belfast Castle, Pat’s energy and enthusiasm throughout 40 years of volunteering with the MS Society is truly inspiring. It is an honour to celebrate the impact she and other volunteers have had in their local communities and beyond, and I send you my heartfelt thanks for the amazing work that you do.”

Pat said: “I was so thrilled and delighted to be invited to Downing Street. I didn’t know anything about MS when I started volunteering, but the MS Society quickly became part of my life and in 40 years I haven’t missed a group meeting.

“Along with the group I’ve enjoyed helping raise over £200,000 for the charity. I personally did a sky dive aged 68 and raised over £9,500 and abseiled down Belfast Castle last year to mark the end of six years on Northern Ireland MS Council. Each time there’s a research breakthrough it gives me such delight and I don’t plan to stop volunteering any time soon. I do this for MS and my MS family and would love there to be a cure before I die.”

Patricia Gordon, Acting Chief Executive at the MS Society, said: “The event was a brilliant opportunity to thank Pat for all that she has contributed to the MS Society. More than 100,000 people live with MS in the UK and there’s never been a more exciting time in research and treatments for this unpredictable condition.

“We believe – with the right investment – we can stop MS. The vital work that our volunteers like Pat have done to help us towards this goal has been invaluable.”

Around 150 MS Society volunteers, supporters and ambassadors from around the UK attended the event.