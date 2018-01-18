POLICE ALERT: Four roads closed due to wintry weather conditions

Police have advised that four road are closed in Causeway Coast and Glens area, due to wintry weather conditions.

The PSNI's Road Policing Twitter account posted the following information to motorists at 10:26am on Thursday morning: "At present the following roads are closed in the Causeway Coast and Glens area: Dunhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady; Windyhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady; Craigmore Road, Garvagh and Boleran Road, Garvagh."

Earlier police advised of 'treacherous driving conditions' on Dunhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady due to snow and ice.

Officers asked motorists to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route.

There are no further details at this time.