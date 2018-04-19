Police appeal over missing Bushmills woman Ann Penney

Police have issued an appeal for anyone with information about the whereabouts of missing Bushmills woman Ann Penney to come forward with information.

Ann was last seen on Friday the 13th of April 2018, at approximately 12 noon in the Bushmills area.

It is believed she is wearing black cardigan with pink top underneath, blue jeans and black boots.

Ann is approximately 5’1″ tall, of slim build, she has red/burgundy hair which she normally wears in a ponytail, she has brown eyes, and has distinctive dots tattooed on the knuckles of her right hand.

A police spokesperson said: “If anyone has any relevant information to help us locate Ann please contact police on 101, quoting reference 900 of 17/04/18.”