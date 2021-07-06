Police appeal over Portrush assault

The collision occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Inspector Roxborough said: “Shortly before 1.45pm, police received a report of an altercation involving two men in the area. Officers attended the scene, and both men, one of whom is aged 19, were taken for hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be serious at this time.

“A man in his 20s was arrested suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon. He was subsequently released on police bail.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time, and has any information which could assist police with their investigation, is asked to contact Coleraine Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101 and ask for extension 57023, quoting reference number 1017 of 05/07/21.”