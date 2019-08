Police have named the man in his sixties who died in a two-vehicle collision on the north coast on Friday.

The man who lost his life on Quilly Road, Articlave was 63-year-old Edward Montgomery, who was from the Articlave area.

Two other men were taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact officers in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 597 of 09/08/19.