Police Ombudsman issues appeal for witnesses after Toome tragedy

The Police Ombudsman has issued an appeal for witnesses who saw any interaction between police officers and a young couple before a fatal traffic collision near Toome at the weekend.

Shannon McQuilllan, who was 19, died after being struck by a vehicle on the Moneynick Road at about 3.45am on Saturday.

Owen McFerran, 21, who was with her at the time, was also hit by the vehicle and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The Police Ombudsman is now investigating police actions during the events leading up to the collision.

A spokesman for the Police Ombudsman’s Office said: “We would wish to express our sincere condolences to Shannon’s family on their tragic and untimely loss. Our thoughts are also with Owen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Our investigators are now working to establish what happened during the interaction between police officers and Shannon and Owen prior to the collision.

“As part of routine police patrolling, officers were in the area of Secrets Nightclub in Magherafelt in the early hours of Saturday morning. Between 1.30am and 2am Shannon slipped on ice and required medical assistance. An ambulance was requested.

“Officers were then called to an incident on the Moneynick Road, near Toome, at around 2.50am, as a result of which there was further contact between police and Shannon and Owen.

“Anyone who saw the interaction between the couple and police at ether location is asked to contact us.

“The number for our freephone witness appeal line is 0800 032 7880.”

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has stated it will also undertake an internal review of the circumstances of the call.

Further report: https://www.ballymoneytimes.co.uk/news/police-ombudsman-to-probe-death-of-19-year-old-shannon-mcquillan-1-8341016