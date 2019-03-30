Police searching for missing man recover body at Ballymoney

Police searching for missing Dervock man Anthony Smylie have recovered a body from the riverbank near the Glenstall Road outside Ballymoney.

The body was recovered by the Community Rescue Service and PSNI on Friday evening.

Mr Smylie was last seen in the Hillman’s Way area of Coleraine at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 6.

Regional commander of CRS Sean McCarry said: “Our deepest sympathies go to Anthony’s wife Tracy, his wider family and friends at this most difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.

“I have come to know Tracy over the past three weeks and I have observed her as she has gone through this extremely difficult time. She has done so with dignity and fortitude and she has been supported by family, friends, neighbours and police throughout.”

Speaking to McAuley Multimedia this morning, Councillor Darryl Wilson said: “I was deeply saddened today to learn that Anthony Smylie has passed away.

“It was my hope, and the hope of this entire community that Anthony, who had been missing for a number of days would be returned to his family safe and well.

“Over the last number of weeks I have been contacted on an almost daily basis by local people asking about Anthony in the hope that there was a positive update. Anthony was well thought of by his friends, family and the entire community.

“Can I offer my heartfelt sympathies to Anthony’s family and friends at this very sad time.”