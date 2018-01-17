Pop up shop and fashion show at St Colum’s

Ladies, here’s a date for the diary...

St.Colum’s Primary School PTA in Portstewart will be raising vital funds for their school by holding a fashion show and pop up shop at The Royal Court Hotel in Portrush on Thursday, March 8 at 7pm.

The PTA would like to invite all ladies in the North Coast area to enjoy an evening of high street fashion with the opportunity to try on and buy clothes on the night at 50% (and more) off the retail price.

The clothing, all from popular household high street brands such as Wallis, New Look, Oasis, Topshop, Next, M&S will be on offer and with a large selection of sizes available, you are bound to pick up a bargain on the night.

Organised by Manchester based, Colours [Fun] Raising Fashion Show, this will be the first time they have hosted a show on the North Coast and they are looking forward to providing a fun filled evening of entertainment and fashion.

There will be a charity raffle with some fabulous prizes as well as the pop up shop. This is going to be one fashion show that you’ll not want to miss.

Tickets are £10 each and must be purchased in advance. This is a ladies only event so leave the men at home and gather your girlfriends up for a great night of fashion and fun.

Leisa Duffy, Secretary of the PTA, said: “Holding an event like this is a fantastic way to raise vital funds to support our school. It will also bring ladies from the local area together in fun and fashionable environment. “It’s a fashion show with a twist as there will be the opportunity to try on and and buy on the night in the pop up shop. We are excited about the event and would like to take this opportunity to invite as many fashionistas as possible to benefit from the amazing savings on offer and have a fun an enjoyable evening while also helping to support our primary school.”

For tickets and more information please contact stcolumspta@hotmail.co.uk or call Leisa on 07970 929 757 or Stephen on 07748 677418