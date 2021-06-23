Portrush golf hotel and spa approved

Alderman John Finlay

DUP Alderman John Finlay described it as “good for Portrush and good for the economy”.

The approved application is for a proposed golf lodge/hotel, associated spa facility, car parking, landscaping, access, and ancillary development at 109 Dunluce Road, Portrush.

Members of Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Planning Committee were told that the development represents “a substantial capital investment”.

The officer said: “Figures submitted anticipate an annual total tourism spend arising from the development is expected to generate between £8.7 and £9.8M. A total of 44 full-time equivalent jobs are anticipated including direct, indirect and induced jobs.”

The proposed hotel has been described as ‘a small luxury golf lodge/hotel’ which will consist of a three-storey main lodge building comprising of reception, dining and bar areas, golf bag store and seven guest accommodation suites.

It includes two-storey courtyard guest accommodation suites located to the rear of the main lodge which includes 20 suites. The hotel will be ‘in a discreet setting which can be a gated to offer exclusivity and a high degree of privacy’.