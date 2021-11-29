Poundland creates 25 jobs in Ballymoney

The new 8,500 sq ft store, at Seymour Street, will offer Poundland’s popular PEP&CO clothing and homewares along with the retailer’s newly launched chilled and frozen food ranges.

The new Ballymoney store joins the growing number of Poundland stores – now standing at more than 200 across the UK – to offer chilled and frozen food as part of the discount retailer’s project, Diamond Ice.

The chiller and freezer cabinets will stock a wide range of meals and snacks including ready-meals, pizzas, pies, frozen desserts and ice-cream.

Caden Moore of Make a Wish cutting the ribbon to officially open the Ballymoney Poundland

While the store will still offer the everyday essentials, groceries, drinks and snacks shoppers love, they will also be able to see revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges.

Poundland’s Country Manager, Olivia McLoughlin, said: “We’re delighted to be opening in Ballymoney and proud to be able to create 25 new jobs for the town.

“In conjunction with our charity partner Make-A-Wish, we were also thrilled to be able to welcome local boy Caden on Saturday to cut the ribbon at the new store.

“We’re sure Ballymoney customers will love the new and extended ranges all under the one roof in our huge new store with the kind of value only Poundland can offer.

“It’ll provide a fantastic range of items so customers can get more of what they need in one trip and our investment in the design and layout will give them the best possible shopping experience.