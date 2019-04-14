Property: Character and charm combined

Castlerock House is a an elegant, detached family home located in the heart of the village of Castlerock. It is within a few minutes walk to the golf club, the beautiful beach and in very close proximity to all local amenities including the railway station.

Built in the late 19th century, Castlerock House is a most appealing home. The property has been sensitively restored, decorated to an excellent standard and very well maintained over the years by the current owners. The property retains much of its original charm and character such as the ornate Victorian cornices, coving and ceiling roses, double-sash windows, window shutters, stained glass and tiled flooring.

Internally, the versatile and well-proportioned living accommodation, over three levels, is very spacious and well suited to flexible family living. Externally, the property sits on a very generously proportioned plot with well-kept, mature gardens which benefit from wonderful panoramic views of the golf course, the River Bann, Portstewart, the Lower River Bann Estuary and the Atlantic Ocean.

The capacious hallway, with its original tiled flooring, leads through to a family living-room which combines a large eating area with broad-planked floor and a carpeted sitting area. Lighting, cornices and coving retain the period character of the room while large curved windows ensure maximum benefit of the external views. French doors give access to an upper paved patio and garden and a Butler’s Pantry links the room to the kitchen, drawing room, dining room with cast iron fireplace, utility room and separate WC. Upstairs you will find a library and drawing room, a study and three bedrooms while the second floor boasts an additional three bedrooms.

Outside, the property offers a variety of charming hard and soft landscaped areas set in the natural topography of the site . The hard landscaping incorporates natural rock features along with paths, patio areas and steps in large sandstone. There is also a water feature with ponds and interconnected stream.