PROPERTY: Immaculate home in prestigious location

An immaculately finished detached home, this property is situated in a prestigious residential location opposite Royal Portrush Golf Club.

It has excellent views across the golf course towards East Strand which is only a short walk away as is the seaside town of Portrush with its many coffee shops, bars and restaurants.

Accommodation downstairs includes: a spacious 13'7 x 17'8 lounge with bay window to the front,

The property, which has been fully upgraded, comprises three double bedrooms - one with ensuite, two reception rooms, a dining kitchen, three bathrooms plus a detached garage and garden area to the front.

Accommodation downstairs includes: a spacious 13’7 x 17’8 lounge with bay window to the front, recessed wood burning stove and granite hearth; a 13’9 x 12’0 living room with Oak wood flooring, wired for surround sound and glass panelled doors to the hallway; a 19’4 x 13’7 kitchen with features including a range of high and low level oak units, granite work surfaces, fitted double oven, built in microwave, integrated dishwasher, recessed deep fat fryer and space for an American style fridge-freezer; a 36’1 x 4’4 utility area; and, a WC.

First floor accommdation comprises: a 14’6 x 11’6 double bedroom with bay window to the front and wall to wall fitted wardrobes, plus a 11’6 x 4’3 ensuite featuring a double shower cubiclem vanity unit with twin wash hand basins, low flush WC and chrome towel radiator; a 13’9 x 12’7 double bedroom to the front with French doors to a ’Juliet’ balcony and built in furniture; and a 11’3 x 11’3 double bedroom to the rear. There is also a 7’9 x 6’11 bathroom with ‘Jacuzzi’ bath, low flush WC, vanity unit with wash hand basin, chrome towel radiator and built in cupboard; and, a shower room with a low flush WC. The first floor also has a storage cupboard; plus, access to roof space.

External features of this property include: a 32’1 x 12’8 detached garage, an enclosed paved patio area to the rear, garden in lawn to the front with mature hedge borders and a tarmac driveway and parking area for several cars.

* 1 Randal Park,

Portrush,

Co Antrim.

O/A £535,000

Philip Tweedie & Co. t: 028 7083 5444