PROPERTY: Portstewart property with ocean views

Occupying an excellent position on the Strand Road, this is a modern, five-bedroom detached property, conveniently located within close proximity to the promenade, Portstewart Golf Club and the Strand beach.

This fine Portstewart residence, accessed through O’Hara Drive, enjoys well proportioned accommodation, laid out over three levels, with two en-suite bedrooms, both also having dressing-rooms, and open-plan living space extending to a large terrace balcony. Enjoying such a wonderful location, the property also benefits from panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Strand beach and Donegal headlands. On its doorstep are many of the north coast’s finest attractions, including championship golf courses and beaches.

This property enjoys well proportioned accommodation laid out over three levels including open plan living space extending to a large terrace balcony.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall with large walk-in hot-press, stainless steel and glass mezzanine gallery above; a 13’8” x 12’4” bedroom with 13’8” x 7’7” dressing-room and ensuite shower-room; a 12’11” x 12’0” bedroom; a 13’8” x 12’3” bedroom; a utility-room; and a bathroom with feature bath and corner shower cubicle. Off the landing: a 13’7” x 12’3” bedroom (one) with dressing-room and ensuite shower- room; a 12’3” x 8’0” bedroom/study/nursery with connecting door to bedroom (one); a 15’7” x 13’5” kitchen with features including two stainless-steel eye-level ovens, integrated dishwasher, video intercom, and steps leading down to a 20’10” x 13’7” lounge/dining area with feature gas fire, solid oak flooring and pedestrian door leading to large terrace balcony with stunning views over Portstewart Strand and Donegal headlands. The property also has a 22’5” x 17’7” playroom/cinema room on the lower ground floor level. Outside to rear, there’s a sloping garden area in blue slate and, to front, a large paved patio area and sloping garden laid in lawn, with paved parking to front.

* Joint Agents

McAfee Properties: 02870832233

Armstrong Gordon: 02870832000.

