PROPERTY:Rural residence with panoramic views

This superb detached country residence, situated in a picturesque rural location, enjoys panoramic views over the Roe Valley towards Benevenagh Mountain, Lough Foyle and the Donegal Hills.

The property has a wealth of accommodation including three reception areas - living room, family room and dining area and four excellent bedrooms.

Contemporary Kitchen/Dining Area

Its many key features include feature internal doors, high vaulted ceilings, exposed timber beams, picture windows, oil fired central heating and double glazed windows and doors in uPVC frames.

The accommodation offers: a 19’6 x 17’4 living room with features including a contemporary wall mounted electric fire, exposed timber beams to high vaulted ceiling, large feature corner window enjoying spectacular views and double doors leading out into hallway; a 21’2 x 16’0 kitchen through dining area with a superb range of graphite high gloss units, integral dishwasher, integral fridge/freezer and stainless steel oven and ceramic hob; a 11’0 x 9’10 family Room/living space off kitchen; a 9’10 x 9’8 utility room with door leading into integral double garage.

Bedroom accommodation offers: a master bedroom with ensuite shower room - 16’4 X 13’0 and 7’8 x 6’0 walk-in wardrobe; a 16’4 x 13’0 bedroom with double built-in robe; a 16’4 x 13’0 bedroom with picture window enjoying delightful views; and a 16’4 x 13’0 bedroom with built-in robe.

There is also a 6’2 x 6’0 shower room with white three piece suite comprising corner shower unit with power shower, vanity unit with wash-hand basin, and flush w.c.; and, a 10’6 x 8’10 bathroom with deluxe white four piece suite comprising bath with central mixer taps and shower attachment, wash hand basin, low flush w.c., and large walk-in shower unit.

The property has three Reception Areas Including; Living Room, Family Room and Dining Area

The property is approached by a shared tree lined avenue with cattle grid to entrance. It has a washed stone driveway with excellent parking space to front of dwelling leading to a 20’6 x 19’10 integral double garage with loft storage area approached by slingsby ladder. Gardens to front and side of property are laid out in lawns, plants and shrubs enclosed by timber fence, hedgerows and trees. A paved patio area enjoys spectacular views over the Roe Valley.

*22 Newline Road,

Limavady,

Londonderry, BT49 9NF

O/A £385,000

Agent: DMC Prop & Mortgages: 028 7776 3611