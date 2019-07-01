PROPERTY: Superb family home on spacious site

This superb detached family bungalow is situated on a mature, spacious site extending to five acres and boasts panoramic views overlooking the surrounding countryside and Sperrin Hills.

Offering ideal family accommodation together with stables and paddocks, and with access just off the main Coleraine/Ballymoney Road, this outstanding property would be ideally suited to the equestrian enthusiast or may be suitable for home business use subject to the necessary approvals. The property is in excellent decorative order throughout and its spacious accommodation comprises five receptions and four bedrooms.

There is a cloaks area and a cloakroom with WC and wash hand basin; a 20’0 x 15’11 lounge with feature raised marble hearth with recessed gas fire and sand blasted mahogany french doors from hall; a 14’10 x 13’11 dining room with feature sandblasted arched window looking into hall; and a 14’10 x 13’11 family room with feature raised tiled hearth.

A 16’10 x 11’10 kitchen features include a range of eye and low level Arthur Bonnet french oak units including pull out larder trays, wine rack and leaded glass display unit, Bosch integrated fridge, ‘Rangemaster’ four-ring gas hob, eye level ‘Neff’ double oven, ‘Miele Turbothermic’ integrated dishwasher, feature beam ceiling with recessed lighting, and glass panelled door to utility room and open archway leading to a 14’10 x 8’11 dinette/snug with patio doors leading to a conservatory with a door leading to garden. The property also has a 12’8 x 7’10 study. There are four bedrooms, one of which is a 15’1 x 11’11 Master Bedroom with ensuite, and, there is a bathroom with suite comprising raised corner jacuzzi style bath, wash hand basin, WC, and walk-in electric shower cubicle.

Externally, there are three paddocks, two stables and tack room and an integral double garage. A private sweeping driveway leads to the property with generous parking provision.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only.

