Proposed Portrush golf hotel set for approval

A planning application for a proposed golf lodge/hotel, associated spa facility, car parking, landscaping, access, and ancillary development at 109 Dunluce Road, Portrush, has been recommended for approval by Causeway Coast & Glens planning officers.

In 2018 developers had previously pulled the planning application for a £30m hotel project overlooking Royal Portrush Golf Club, following “community feedback”.

The proposed hotel has been described as ‘a small luxury golf lodge/hotel’ which will consist of a three-storey main lodge building comprising of reception, dining and bar areas, golf bag store and seven guest accommodation suites.

It includes two-storey courtyard guest accommodation suites located to the rear of the main lodge which includes 20 suites.

The proposal also includes a two-storey annex building with eight suites and a one-storey health spa building. The main lodge building will be traditional in nature with a hipped roof bay windows and dormer windows.

The hotel will be ‘in a discreet setting which can be a gated to offer exclusivity and a high degree of privacy’.

Four letters of support for the application have been received from the Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association Bushmills Trust, Ian Paisley MP, Mr G Campbell MLA and from Darren Clarke of International Sports Management Limited which said: “As a resident of Portrush and long-time member of Royal Portrush Golf Club, I was proud to be associated with the return of The 148th Open to Northern Ireland in 2019. With the media and television interest, Northern Ireland was firmly placed on the world map for golf.

“There is a great need for 5* accommodation in the area to satisfy the requirements of the high-end US golfers, who at present often return to Belfast rather than staying in the north coast.

“I believe that it would be of an enormous benefit to the surrounding area and businesses if visitors were able to stay for a night or two, rather than just a few hours.”

Five letters of objections and a petition have been received in relation to this application.